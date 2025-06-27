Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.78 and its 200-day moving average is $332.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,041.86. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

