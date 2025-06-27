Victrix Investment Advisors Sells 1,580 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victrix Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of INTC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.