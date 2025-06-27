Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $121.71 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $121,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3,019.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,801,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $693.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.95 and a 200-day moving average of $642.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

