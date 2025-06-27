Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.