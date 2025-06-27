Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,432,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.5%

XBI stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

