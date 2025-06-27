Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 3.2% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.
Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance
NYSE:OHI opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.46%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
