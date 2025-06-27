Victrix Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Victrix Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.7% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 742.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after buying an additional 3,216,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,251.54. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock worth $10,493,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.