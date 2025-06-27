Perpetual Ltd Sells 16,653 Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Carnival worth $31,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.