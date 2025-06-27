Golden State Equity Partners Sells 158 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
