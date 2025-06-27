Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.39.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $229.85 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

