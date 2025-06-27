MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,886,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

