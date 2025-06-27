Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 1,269 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,573.30. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00.

CRM opened at $270.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $9,367,000. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 133,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 7,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

