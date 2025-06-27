Old North State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,294,000 after purchasing an additional 359,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after purchasing an additional 173,441 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6,393.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 150,047 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -14.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

