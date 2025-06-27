Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WINN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,957,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,681,000 after buying an additional 449,955 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after buying an additional 61,257 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,610,000 after buying an additional 637,273 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,916,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after buying an additional 328,632 shares during the period. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 1,183,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of WINN stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $853.61 million, a P/E ratio of -92.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

