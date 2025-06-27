M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. M/I Homes makes up 2.9% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,779,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 7.43. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

