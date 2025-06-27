Aspect Partners LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Aspect Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 790,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 328,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 234,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.