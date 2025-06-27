Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1,365.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 129,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,532,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,551,000 after acquiring an additional 161,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.56 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

