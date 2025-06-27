Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.74%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

