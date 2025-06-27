Ashford Advisors LLC Invests $726,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ashford Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.2% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $565.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

