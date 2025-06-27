Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Position Increased by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Smurfit Westrock makes up 2.0% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,996,000 after buying an additional 7,050,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 4,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,750,000 after buying an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,962,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE SW opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.98%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

