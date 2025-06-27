Old North State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 30.5% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 51.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $4,378,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.6%

WHR stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 682.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.