BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Increased by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for approximately 1.4% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 628,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 381,504 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,956,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,664,000 after purchasing an additional 267,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Guggenheim lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.3%

BWA opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

