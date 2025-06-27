Diversified Trust Co Buys 32,255 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,285,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,958,000 after buying an additional 72,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of RY opened at $130.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $130.51.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $1.1152 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

