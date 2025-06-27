Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,623 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 167,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 63,055 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SPLG opened at $72.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

