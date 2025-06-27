Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $433.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

