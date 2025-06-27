THG (LON:THG) Trading 13.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.06 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 31.81 ($0.44). 14,448,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 8,211,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.12 ($0.39).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 49 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £441.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.21.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter. THG had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 earnings per share for the current year.

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

