Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,397 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 427,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 174,116 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 232,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BIV opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

