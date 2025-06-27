Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,304,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 334,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
