AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lowered its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment comprises approximately 2.0% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO owned about 0.25% of AeroVironment worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,759,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 160,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 129,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

AVAV opened at $272.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.72 and a beta of 0.81. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $289.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

