Aspect Partners LLC Has $172,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

