Aspect Partners LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspect Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $73.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

