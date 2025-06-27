Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTI. FCA Corp TX increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 197,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 114,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 6,572.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 109,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 107,785 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period.

IBTI stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0743 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

