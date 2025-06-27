iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stake Lowered by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,360,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,239 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,550,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,259,000 after acquiring an additional 108,511 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,537,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,111,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

