Aspect Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bonfire Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bonfire Financial now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $359.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.