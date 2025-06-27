Wolff Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Kellanova accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $9,442,785.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,159,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,451,314.68. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $102,970,013. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $78.85 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

