Aspect Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 179,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,061,000 after buying an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.