Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

