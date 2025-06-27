Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 39,967 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,967 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,765,000 after purchasing an additional 364,538 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $403,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,030.04. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van bought 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,594,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.