Old North State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 1.7% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,216,000 after acquiring an additional 204,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after acquiring an additional 491,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $239.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day moving average of $204.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $285.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.