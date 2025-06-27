Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,242 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $600,750,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $439,808,000 after buying an additional 150,480 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,763,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $207.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

