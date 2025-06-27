Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 30,140 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 266.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

American International Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

