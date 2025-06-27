Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $91.97 and last traded at $91.97, with a volume of 3096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.2656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a boost from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Up 0.9%
The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57.
Institutional Trading of Defiance Quantum ETF
About Defiance Quantum ETF
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.
