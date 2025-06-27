Analyzing BrightView (BV) and Its Competitors

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “BUSINESS SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BrightView to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BrightView and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView 1.65% 8.29% 3.14% BrightView Competitors 2.15% -161.21% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BrightView and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView 2 1 5 1 2.56 BrightView Competitors 197 1097 1842 76 2.56

Risk & Volatility

BrightView presently has a consensus target price of $17.41, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. As a group, “BUSINESS SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 10.67%. Given BrightView’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrightView has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

BrightView has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView’s rivals have a beta of 2.48, meaning that their average share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of BrightView shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of BrightView shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrightView and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView $2.77 billion $66.40 million -809.40 BrightView Competitors $4.52 billion $148.30 million 0.04

BrightView’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BrightView. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BrightView rivals beat BrightView on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

