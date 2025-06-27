Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires 186 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.93. The company has a market capitalization of $599.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

