ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) vs. AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Head-To-Head Comparison

This table compares AirMedia Group and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirMedia Group N/A N/A N/A ANA 6.79% 13.89% 4.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of AirMedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of AirMedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AirMedia Group and ANA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirMedia Group $340,000.00 29.29 -$13.65 million N/A N/A ANA $14.85 billion 0.62 $1.01 billion $0.38 10.29

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than AirMedia Group.

Risk and Volatility

AirMedia Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANA beats AirMedia Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirMedia Group

AirNet Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons. The company also offers advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel. In addition, it operates CIBN-AirNet channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. The company was formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. and changed its name to AirNet Technology Inc. in May 2019. AirNet Technology Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

