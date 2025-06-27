PDS Planning Inc Purchases 1,833 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,056,000 after acquiring an additional 344,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

