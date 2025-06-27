Holistic Planning LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Holistic Planning LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $336.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.04.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.