HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

