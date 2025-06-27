Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAPR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CAPR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.84. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.42% and a negative net margin of 181.71%. The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,420,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 241,279 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 99,384 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 429,000 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

