Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up 3.2% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned about 2.60% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,264,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 866,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79,147 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Trading Up 0.7%

CAPE opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $308.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.07. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

